Advertisement

Resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 134 in Midland City begins Wednesday

The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, traffic striping, and safety widening the on Alabama Highway 134 from the intersection of Alabama Highway 123 to the intersection of County Road 67 in Midland City.
An Alabama Department of Transportation project on Alabama Highway 134 will begin Wednesday,...
An Alabama Department of Transportation project on Alabama Highway 134 will begin Wednesday, March 31, weather permitting. (WTVY)(WTVY)
By ALDOT
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY/Press Release) - An Alabama Department of Transportation project on Alabama Highway 134 will begin Wednesday, March 31, weather permitting.

The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, traffic striping, and safety widening the on Alabama Highway 134 from the intersection of Alabama Highway 123 to the intersection of County Road 67 in Midland City.

Motorists should be mindful or worker and equipment when traveling through the construction zone and follow the posted speed limit.  Travel delays can be expected as there will be lane closures throughout the project.

ALDOT awarded the project to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., out of Dothan, who had the lowest bid that met project requirements, at a cost of approximately $1.6 million and is expected to be complete summer of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Wilbur Jackson Mural
Plans are set to honor a hometown hero in the City of Ozark
Phyllis Edwards sues school board
Auburn University has begun vaccinating individuals under 75 years old.
Auburn bass fishing team suspended for COVID violations
Covington County man killed in ATV accident
Governor Ron DeSantis brought back some of his favorite public health experts for a round table...
‘The fox guarding the hen house:’ Gov. DeSantis will use executive action against COVID-19 passports

Latest News

Covington County school remembers beloved teacher who died from COVID-19
Covington County school remembers beloved teacher who died from COVID-19
Families, protesters line up outside Statehouse against transgender bills
Families, protesters line up outside Statehouse against transgender bills
Can state universities and colleges legally require students to get COVID-19 vaccine?
Can state universities and colleges legally require students to get COVID-19 vaccine?
“Alabama Apart Together” providing free helpline to cope with COVID
“Alabama Apart Together” providing free helpline to cope with COVID
Concern over amount of Alabamians not getting COVID-19 vaccine
Concern over amount of Alabamians not getting COVID-19 vaccine