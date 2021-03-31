Resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 134 in Midland City begins Wednesday

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY/Press Release) - An Alabama Department of Transportation project on Alabama Highway 134 will begin Wednesday, March 31, weather permitting.

The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, traffic striping, and safety widening the on Alabama Highway 134 from the intersection of Alabama Highway 123 to the intersection of County Road 67 in Midland City.

Motorists should be mindful or worker and equipment when traveling through the construction zone and follow the posted speed limit. Travel delays can be expected as there will be lane closures throughout the project.

ALDOT awarded the project to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., out of Dothan, who had the lowest bid that met project requirements, at a cost of approximately $1.6 million and is expected to be complete summer of 2021.

