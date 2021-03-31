Advertisement

Ivey: Biden request will not change mask mandate end

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey(Hal Yeager)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A spokeswoman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state’s mask mandate will end April 9 despite the president’s request for states to reinstate them.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Monday that we are moving towards personal responsibility and not government mandates.

President Joe Biden and a top health official on Monday appealed for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a “fourth surge” of COVID-19.

Alabama has kept a mask mandate in place longer than surrounding states, but Ivey has made clear it will not be extended.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/30/ivey-biden-request-will-not-change-mask-mandate-end/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Wilbur Jackson Mural
Plans are set to honor a hometown hero in the City of Ozark
Phyllis Edwards sues school board
Auburn University has begun vaccinating individuals under 75 years old.
Auburn bass fishing team suspended for COVID violations
Covington County man killed in ATV accident
Governor Ron DeSantis brought back some of his favorite public health experts for a round table...
‘The fox guarding the hen house:’ Gov. DeSantis will use executive action against COVID-19 passports

Latest News

Covington County school remembers beloved teacher who died from COVID-19
Covington County school remembers beloved teacher who died from COVID-19
Families, protesters line up outside Statehouse against transgender bills
Families, protesters line up outside Statehouse against transgender bills
Can state universities and colleges legally require students to get COVID-19 vaccine?
Can state universities and colleges legally require students to get COVID-19 vaccine?
“Alabama Apart Together” providing free helpline to cope with COVID
“Alabama Apart Together” providing free helpline to cope with COVID
Concern over amount of Alabamians not getting COVID-19 vaccine
Concern over amount of Alabamians not getting COVID-19 vaccine