Houston Academy softball surging in Class 3A

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The high school softball season is in full swing and the Houston Academy Raiders have been taking full advantage.

Halfway through the season, the Raiders currently sit as the number two team in the state in Class 3A and are fresh off the heels of a huge 15-2 win against rival Providence Christian.

HA is 22-3 on the year and is currently undefeated in Class 3A Area 3.

The Raiders success this year can be traced back to last season. Houston Academy was Top 5 in the state in 2020 when the season was cut short due to COVID-19.

This Raiders team hasn’t skipped a beat this year and has plans to make 2021 their season.

“From day one they bought into the process that as long as we are getting better every game,” said head coach Sharon Cherry. “They’ve given up their spring breaks the last four years and went down to Gulf Shores and worked hard and that’s all we ask is just to compete. Go out and compete every single pitch.”

“We just have to make sure we give 100% attitude and effort,” said freshman Mary Suzan Aman. “Out work and out hustle our opponents until they don’t want to play us anymore. That’s what Coach Cherry always tells us to do. I feel that’s what has really pushed us ahead of other teams because they may not have that same mindset as us and we go into every game knowing we can’t give up at all.”

The Raiders will be back in action Thursday at home against the Opp Bobcats.

