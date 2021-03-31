‘Guess you’ve seen the videos on my Facebook page’: Hokes Bluff man arrested for breaching US Capitol in January

HOKES BLUFF, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hokes Bluff man was arrested for breaching the US Capitol in early January.

Documents were released on March 29 detailing FBI agents’ contact with and interviewing of Russell Dean Alford. According to documents, FBI agents interviewed him at his place of business after he was identified in numerous videos on January 20.

FBI agents said Alford stated, “I wondered when y’all were going to show up. Guess you’ve seen the videos on my Facebook page.”

Alford told agents that he attended the Trump rally on January 6. According to documents, he stated that at the end of the rally he began walking with the crowd toward the Capitol. He said he entered the Capitol through a broken door and then showed agents videos of him inside the building that he has on his phone.

Alford has also posted videos of himself inside the Capitol on YouTube, according to documents. Agents asked that the videos be emailed, however two blank emails were received later that day. On February 5, agents returned to Alford’s place of business to burn the videos onto a DVD.

Upon further review, the documents say agents confirmed through photos and videos that Alford was in the Capitol during the breach.

Documents say Alford has been charged with several violations, including uttering loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before, or any deliberations of, a committee of Congress or either House of Congress; and parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/30/guess-youve-seen-videos-my-facebook-page-hokes-bluff-man-arrested-breaching-us-capitol-january/

