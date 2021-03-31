Advertisement

Georgia lawmakers move to loosen gun laws after shootings

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state senators voted 34-18 on Monday to pass a bill that loosens the state’s gun laws less than two weeks after police say a man killed eight people at three different massage businesses.

Monday’s vote shows the continuing push in Republican-controlled states to extend gun rights rather than tighten them. Some Democrats introduced measures to require a waiting period before buying a gun in Georgia after the shootings.

The conflict could figure heavily into 2022 state elections in Georgia.

The measure would loosen Georgia law to allow anyone from any state that has a concealed weapons permit to carry their gun in Georgia.

The bill goes back to the state House for more debate.

Covington County school remembers beloved teacher who died from COVID-19
Families, protesters line up outside Statehouse against transgender bills
Can state universities and colleges legally require students to get COVID-19 vaccine?
“Alabama Apart Together” providing free helpline to cope with COVID
Concern over amount of Alabamians not getting COVID-19 vaccine
