Families, protesters line up outside Statehouse against transgender bills

By Lydia Nusbaum WSFA
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Once again, protestors stood outside the Statehouse speaking out against bills they say would limit rights for transgender minors.

One of the bills would prohibit transgender students from competing on non-coed sports teams that do not align with the gender on their birth certificates. The other bill would ban minors from getting certain medications or treatments to change their genders.

Those against the bills say medical decisions should stay between a doctor, minor and parent.

One parent of a transgender child spoke at the rally Tuesday and said her child wants access to these medications and that it was not a “rash” decision.

“So when we learn that it might be a possibility that he might have to wait some more, based solely on political theater,” Trace Trice said. “And a variety of political leaders have whose lack of standing on this issue is only outweighed by their lack of compassion in general. I told him we would do whatever it takes.”

Supporters of the bill say minors should not be making potentially life-altering decisions at such a young age.

“We must protect vulnerable minors who do not have the mental capacity to make life-altering decisions of this caliber. The efficacy and effects of these particular surgeries and methods of treatment are not well-sustained by medical evidence, and actions of this severity cannot be undone,” bill sponsor Sen. Shay Shelnutt, R-Trussville, said earlier this year.

The bills are still working their way through the state Legislature.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/31/families-protesters-line-up-outside-statehouse-against-transgender-bills/

