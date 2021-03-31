Eviction moratorium extended; Alabamians awaiting rental relief checks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many Alabamians struggling to pay rent are still awaiting funds, in some cases, funds which are a year overdue.

The relief is there, but Huntsville Attorney Sarah Taggart tells us getting it distributed is a lengthy process.

Meanwhile, on Monday the CDC extended its eviction moratorium, but not everyone is protected.

In order to be safe from eviction, you can’t make more than $99,000 a year, you have to try to apply for all available aide and have to prove that you’d be homeless if evicted.

Since December, the government has passed out $50 billion in federal rental relief for states to distribute.

“There’s rental assistance available, it’s just not out there yet. They’re taking applications at the city, but to my knowledge checks aren’t being cut yet,” Taggart said.

The state has its own application process.

A representative with the Alabama Housing Finance Authority tells us they’ve received more than 30,000 submissions for help.

Out of those more than 8,000 submissions were fully completed and undergoing review for approval.

But Taggart says Huntsville and Madison County residents may be better off applying for city or county funding.

“I just know I’m not seeing any movement for state applications for Huntsville and Madison County. I have heard that legal services have some clients in Morgan County that got money through the state program,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Madison County has not opened up its application for the several million dollars it has to pass out.

This is something Huntsville resident Veronica Curtis-Richie says is unacceptable.

“If you have not spent that money by that deadline, then the next option is to have those monies returned. We don’t ever, ever need to have monies returned back to the state because it simply makes it difficult the next time you apply for a grant,” Curtis-Richie said.

We learned Tuesday, the state has given the County Commission 30 more days to open an application.

Curtis-Richie says it’s time to act.

“I am also curious to know how many of those persons sitting on that county commissioner’s desk have ever been in this particular situation themselves. Because I believe if you have walked in those shoes, you certainly would be a little more sensitive to those needs,” she said.

Original Story https://www.waff.com/2021/03/31/eviction-moratorium-extended-alabamians-awaiting-rental-relief-checks/

