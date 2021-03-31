Advertisement

Damage reported in Coffee County from severe storms

File image
File image(Nino Rasic | Gray Media)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Damage reports are starting to roll in as severe weather continues in the WIregrass.

Trees are also reported down in Coffee County on Highway 125.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee received a report of a tornado spotted near Ft. Rucker but this has not been confirmed.

