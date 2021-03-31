Damage reported in Coffee County from severe storms
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Damage reports are starting to roll in as severe weather continues in the WIregrass.
At 5:32 PM EDT, 2 W Mixons Crossroads [Coffee Co, AL] FIRE DEPT/RESCUE reports TSTM WND DMG. TREE BLOCKING BOTH LANES OF TRAFFIC ON CR 237 OFF OF CR 233. https://t.co/lVCjouf2Yb— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021
Trees are also reported down in Coffee County on Highway 125.
At 5:27 PM EDT, 1 ENE Wise Mill [Coffee Co, AL] FIRE DEPT/RESCUE reports TSTM WND DMG. TREES DOWN ALONG HIGHWAY 125. https://t.co/YsGqczMTDa— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 1, 2021
At 7:15 PM EDT, 4 NNE Bascom [Jackson Co, FL] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WND DMG. TREE DOWN ALONG HIGHWAY 2. https://t.co/Sdjc2s3uJi— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 1, 2021
At 6:00 PM EDT, Newton [Dale Co, AL] COUNTY OFFICIAL reports TSTM WND DMG. TREE DOWN IN N EDWARDS ST/E KINGS ST & NEWTON. https://t.co/TPotJeLoS9— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021
At 6:56 PM EDT, 1 NW Cairns AAF [Dale Co, AL] AWOS reports TSTM WND GST of M40 MPH. AWOS STATION KOZR OZARK CAIRNS AAF. https://t.co/hzFwlC2TJx— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 1, 2021
At 6:53 PM EDT, Napier Field [Dale Co, AL] ASOS reports TSTM WND GST of M51 MPH. ASOS STATION KDHN DOTHAN. https://t.co/nLySRg3Wxe— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 1, 2021
At 6:03 PM EDT, Lowe Army Heliport [Dale Co, AL] AWOS reports TSTM WND GST of M44 MPH. AWOS STATION KLOR FORT RUCKER. https://t.co/cb48hZ2Xqb— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 1, 2021
At 5:37 PM EDT, 2 W Mixons Crossroads [Coffee Co, AL] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WND DMG. TREE DOWN ALONG COUNTY ROAD 233 NEAR COUNTY ROAD 230. https://t.co/h5406JF3tk— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021
At 5:29 PM EDT, 1 ENE Elba [Coffee Co, AL] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WND DMG. MULTIPLE TREES DOWN NEAR HIGHWAY 87 AT HIGHWAY 125. https://t.co/TYRG1cMGI6— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021
At 5:27 PM EDT, 1 ENE LEE [Coffee Co, AL] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WND DMG. TREE DOWN ON HIGHWAY 87. https://t.co/YsGqczMTDa— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021
At 5:21 PM EDT, Zoar [Coffee Co, AL] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WND DMG. TREE DOWN ON COUNTY ROAD 306. https://t.co/7My08Wy8xZ— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021
At 5:29 PM EDT, Elba [Coffee Co, AL] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WNMG. MULTIPLE TREES DOWN ALONG FARRIS AVE IN ELBA. https://t.co/TYRG1cMGI6— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021
At 6:07 PM EDT, Echo [Dale Co, AL] COUNTY OFFICIAL reports TSTM WND DMG. TREE DOWN NEAR 67 N COUNTY (67TH ECHO AREA). https://t.co/OSGnCSlCZO— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021
At 6:45 PM EDT, 2 NNW Hilton [Early Co, GA] PUBLIC reports TSTM WND DMG. 1 TREE DOWN ON DAMASCUS HILTON RD IN EARLY, COUNTY. https://t.co/K9TNvsoD4j— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021
At 6:07 PM EDT, Echo [Dale Co, AL] COUNTY OFFICIAL reports TSTM WND DMG. TREE DOWN NEAR 67 N COUNTY (67TH ECHO AREA). https://t.co/OSGnCSlCZO— IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee received a report of a tornado spotted near Ft. Rucker but this has not been confirmed.
