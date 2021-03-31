Damage reported in Coffee County from severe storms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Damage reports are starting to roll in as severe weather continues in the WIregrass.

At 5:32 PM EDT, 2 W Mixons Crossroads [Coffee Co, AL] FIRE DEPT/RESCUE reports TSTM WND DMG. TREE BLOCKING BOTH LANES OF TRAFFIC ON CR 237 OFF OF CR 233. https://t.co/lVCjouf2Yb — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021

Trees are also reported down in Coffee County on Highway 125.

At 5:27 PM EDT, 1 ENE Wise Mill [Coffee Co, AL] FIRE DEPT/RESCUE reports TSTM WND DMG. TREES DOWN ALONG HIGHWAY 125. https://t.co/YsGqczMTDa — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 1, 2021

At 7:15 PM EDT, 4 NNE Bascom [Jackson Co, FL] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WND DMG. TREE DOWN ALONG HIGHWAY 2. https://t.co/Sdjc2s3uJi — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 1, 2021 At 6:00 PM EDT, Newton [Dale Co, AL] COUNTY OFFICIAL reports TSTM WND DMG. TREE DOWN IN N EDWARDS ST/E KINGS ST & NEWTON. https://t.co/TPotJeLoS9 — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021

At 6:56 PM EDT, 1 NW Cairns AAF [Dale Co, AL] AWOS reports TSTM WND GST of M40 MPH. AWOS STATION KOZR OZARK CAIRNS AAF. https://t.co/hzFwlC2TJx — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 1, 2021

At 6:53 PM EDT, Napier Field [Dale Co, AL] ASOS reports TSTM WND GST of M51 MPH. ASOS STATION KDHN DOTHAN. https://t.co/nLySRg3Wxe — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 1, 2021

At 6:03 PM EDT, Lowe Army Heliport [Dale Co, AL] AWOS reports TSTM WND GST of M44 MPH. AWOS STATION KLOR FORT RUCKER. https://t.co/cb48hZ2Xqb — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) April 1, 2021

At 5:37 PM EDT, 2 W Mixons Crossroads [Coffee Co, AL] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WND DMG. TREE DOWN ALONG COUNTY ROAD 233 NEAR COUNTY ROAD 230. https://t.co/h5406JF3tk — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021

At 5:29 PM EDT, 1 ENE Elba [Coffee Co, AL] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WND DMG. MULTIPLE TREES DOWN NEAR HIGHWAY 87 AT HIGHWAY 125. https://t.co/TYRG1cMGI6 — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021

At 5:27 PM EDT, 1 ENE LEE [Coffee Co, AL] 911 CALL CENTER reports TSTM WND DMG. TREE DOWN ON HIGHWAY 87. https://t.co/YsGqczMTDa — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 31, 2021

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee received a report of a tornado spotted near Ft. Rucker but this has not been confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.