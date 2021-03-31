Concern over amount of Alabamians not getting COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says more than 610,000 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But, as more doses become available, there’s a concern over how many people will get the shot.

ADPH says some people are still hesitating about getting vaccinated. District health officer Dr. Karen Landers says many have questions that they want to be answered.

“Some of it just relates to questions about underlining medication and underlining allergy history, some just relate to the speed to when the vaccine was developed,” Landers said.

People not getting vaccinated won’t affect the state’s vaccine allocation but more providers offering the vaccine could decrease the number of large-scale vaccine clinics.

“Those persons will be able to go to entities that are closer by but again, right now the vaccine is available and there are multiple entities providing the vaccine and people need to take advantage of these opportunities,” Landers said.

Landers said the state expects 150,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered this week. Alabama has received more than 2.4 million doses and has used about 2-thirds of the supply.

