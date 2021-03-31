Advertisement

Biodegradable plastic maker plans $700M Georgia factory

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that Danimer Scientific, a leading developer and manufacturer of biodegradable materials, plans to invest $700 million in expanding their Bainbridge manufacturing operations, nearly quadrupling their workforce in Decatur County.(Danimer)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) - A southwest Georgia company says it will spend $700 million to build a factory to produce biodegradable packaging for one of the world’s largest candy makers and others.

Danimer Scientific, based in Bainbridge, Georgia, announced its plans Monday.

The company says it will start construction next year and reach full production in 2024. Danimer would add 400 employees to the 100 it currently employs in Bainbridge.

The announcement comes after Danimer on March 16 announced a partnership to sell biodegradable plastic to the candy unit of Mars Inc.

Danimer says it will double the size of its planned new factory in Bainbridge to produce 250 million pounds of plastic made from canola oil.

