ATV safety with warm weather months starting

By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) --

A string of recent ATV accidents, some fatal, have law enforcement concerned.

Awareness, something ALEA state trooper Kendra McKinney says drivers need on the road, as well as off.

“People are excited to be outside and they can get a little carried away at times or just not really paid attention and sometimes they can’t see that ditch that’s covered up by the high grass so just being aware of your surroundings and being careful and of course obeying the law,” said Trooper Kendra McKinney, Troop B Recruiting Coordinator.

With the weather warming up, the use of ATVs is starting to increase which also bring the increased risk of ATV accidents.

“It’s getting hot everybody’s ready to get outside and enjoy the springtime so we’re just really trying to encourage everybody to be safe and be mindful of while driving it’s the same safety measures still apply as if you were in a car,” McKinney added.

While safety measures are similar, law enforcement want to make it clear all-terrain vehicles do not have the same privileges as cars.

“You’re not supposed to ride ATVs on the roadway they are supposed to be on the roadside in the grassy areas,” McKinney finished.

McKinney wants everyone to be mindful of the traffic laws and requirements while riding on an ATV.

There have been fatal ATV related accidents in the past week, one in Calhoun County, Florida - killing a pedestrian and one in Covington county - killing the driver.

