Alabama Power Foundation awards ‘Power to Play’ grants for public schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Power Foundation awarded arts and athletics programs for public schools across Alabama this year through its ‘Power to Play’ grants for 2021.

The grants range from $1,000 to $2,500 and are for public schools that have 50% or more students that are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches, according to a press release sent on Tuesday.

The 2021 arts grant recipients are:

Carroll High School Ozark Central High School Tuscaloosa Evergreen Elementary School Evergreen Leeds Middle School Leeds Scarborough Model Middle School Mobile Southside Prep Magnet Academy Evergreen Westlawn Middle School Tuscaloosa

The 2021 athletics grant recipients are:

Abbeville High School Baker High School – Mobile Bibb County High School Brilliant School Bibb County High School Calera High School Calhoun High School – Letohatchee Chilton County High School Dallas County High School Demopolis High School Fayette County High School Gadsden Middle School Handley High School – Roanoke Headland High School Houston County High School Jemison Middle School Amelia Love Johnson High School – Thomaston Leeds Middle School Litchfield Middle School – Gadsden Montevallo Middle School Oxford Middle School J.B. Pennington High School – Blountsville Phillips High School – Bear Creek B.C. Rain High School – Mobile Selma High School Slocomb High School Southside High School – Selma Sulligent High School Talladega County Central High School Thomasville High School Verbena High School Wilson Hall Middle School PTO – Grove Hill Winterboro High School – Alpine

Since 2014, Power to Play has awarded more than $430,000 in grants to support arts and athletics programs at schools across Alabama.

To learn more about Power to Play and the Alabama Power Foundation’s other grant programs and initiatives, visit www.powerofgood.com.

###

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.