Alabama Power Foundation awards ‘Power to Play’ grants for public schools

This year, grant funding may be used to help replenish revenue loss in arts or athletics departments due to COVID-19-related restrictions.
This year, grant funding may be used to help replenish revenue loss in arts or athletics departments due to COVID-19-related restrictions.
The Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits through more than 20,000 grants and scholarships using nonratepayer dollars. (Source: Alabama Power)(WTVY News 4)
By Hanna Rizzi
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Power Foundation awarded arts and athletics programs for public schools across Alabama this year through its ‘Power to Play’ grants for 2021.

The grants range from $1,000 to $2,500 and are for public schools that have 50% or more students that are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches, according to a press release sent on Tuesday.

The 2021 arts grant recipients are:

Carroll High SchoolOzark
Central High SchoolTuscaloosa
Evergreen Elementary SchoolEvergreen
Leeds Middle SchoolLeeds
Scarborough Model Middle SchoolMobile
Southside Prep Magnet AcademyEvergreen
Westlawn Middle SchoolTuscaloosa

The 2021 athletics grant recipients are:

Abbeville High School
Baker High School – Mobile
Bibb County High School
Brilliant School
Bibb County High School
Calera High School
Calhoun High School – Letohatchee
Chilton County High School
Dallas County High School
Demopolis High School
Fayette County High School
Gadsden Middle School
Handley High School – Roanoke
Headland High School
Houston County High School
Jemison Middle School
Amelia Love Johnson High School – Thomaston
Leeds Middle School
Litchfield Middle School – Gadsden
Montevallo Middle School
Oxford Middle School
J.B. Pennington High School – Blountsville
Phillips High School – Bear Creek
B.C. Rain High School – Mobile
Selma High School
Slocomb High School
Southside High School – Selma
Sulligent High School
Talladega County Central High School
Thomasville High School
Verbena High School
Wilson Hall Middle School PTO – Grove Hill
Winterboro High School – Alpine

Since 2014, Power to Play has awarded more than $430,000 in grants to support arts and athletics programs at schools across Alabama.

To learn more about Power to Play and the Alabama Power Foundation’s other grant programs and initiatives, visit www.powerofgood.com.

