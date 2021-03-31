Advertisement

“Alabama Apart Together” providing free helpline to cope with COVID

By Elizabeth Gentle WAFF
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many of you may have questions about receiving vaccines. Perhaps you are struggling with finances or the loss of a loved one to COVID-19.

There’s help available, all thanks to a grant dedicated to the pandemic.

“We’re literally here to be like an emotional band aid,” said Alabama Apart Together State Director Lisa Turley.

There are times in life we all need a person to talk to.

“Sometimes you just don’t want to talk to your spouse, your partner, you don’t want to talk to your family.”

That’s where Alabama Apart Together comes in. The service provides a free helpline. It’s anonymous and confidential. Vivian Smith Carter is a licensed marriage and family therapist. She answers the help line and is program coordinator.

“I’m thinking of the calls that we have gotten from seniors who are lonely. Their senior center is cut down. They don’t want to worry their children. Calls from people who have lost loved ones. There are so many people who have died during this pandemic,” said Carter.

Phone lines are open. Crisis counselors are ready. Lisa Turley, State Director for Alabama Apart Together, says you don’t have to suffer in silence.

“To let them know they are strong, resilient, we are going to get through this,” said Turley. “Just to be able to pick up the phone who is just going to listen and maybe offer some practical advice.”

The helpline is made possible through a grant dedicated specifically for the pandemic.

Anyone needing a supportive, listening ear is encouraged to call.

The number is 1-888-442-1793.

The information line connects individuals with appropriate staff and programs in their local communities to provide vital resources and services. When an individual seeks assistance from the information line, several options are available, including referral services, online support groups, educational materials for social distancing, quarantine, and isolation, and emotional wellbeing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Alabama Apart Together provides the free helpline for all Alabamians and is made possible through FEMA, the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services.

Original Story https://www.waff.com/2021/03/30/alabama-apart-together-providing-free-helpline-cope-with-covid/

