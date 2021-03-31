Actor Beau Bridges filming new movie in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s been a big buzz in Columbus lately about a movie being filmed in town.

The film has shot scenes in Uptown, around the Hamilton area, and now in Midland.

Actor Beau Bridges said he’s starring in a movie called “Neon Highway” here in Columbus. The crew is working full speed, shooting the film in just 23 days.

Bridges stars as a country music singer alongside actor Rob Mayes in the film.

“I didn’t know that at age 79 I would be stepping into a recording studio with some of the best country and western music singers around and playing the part of a country and western music star. I guess, I sing and play the guitar. I’ve always loved music as a hobby,” said Bridges.

Bridges is back filming for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic overtook the U.S.

Interns from the Georgia Film Academy at Columbus State University have been a part of the production team for the movie as well.

