Actor Beau Bridges filming new movie in Columbus

There's been a big buzz in Columbus lately about a movie being filmed in town, and it stars...
There’s been a big buzz in Columbus lately about a movie being filmed in town, and it stars Beau Bridges.(Source: WTVM)
By Ben Stanfield, WTVM
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s been a big buzz in Columbus lately about a movie being filmed in town.

The film has shot scenes in Uptown, around the Hamilton area, and now in Midland.

Actor Beau Bridges said he’s starring in a movie called “Neon Highway” here in Columbus. The crew is working full speed, shooting the film in just 23 days.

Bridges stars as a country music singer alongside actor Rob Mayes in the film.

“I didn’t know that at age 79 I would be stepping into a recording studio with some of the best country and western music singers around and playing the part of a country and western music star. I guess, I sing and play the guitar. I’ve always loved music as a hobby,” said Bridges.

Bridges is back filming for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic overtook the U.S.

Interns from the Georgia Film Academy at Columbus State University have been a part of the production team for the movie as well.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wtvm.com/2021/03/29/actor-beau-bridges-filming-new-movie-columbus/

