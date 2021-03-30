Advertisement

Warm To Wet To Chilly

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
David Paul
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Our warm-up continues into Wednesday, followed by a line of showers and thunderstorms for the evening hours as a powerful cold front passes. We’ll drop from the middle 80s Wednesday afternoon to the lower 40s for Thursday morning. Frost is looking likely across parts of the area for Good Friday morning.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, late-afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. High near 84°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing late, colder. Low near 42°. Winds NW at 15-25 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny, much cooler. Low: 42° High: 60° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 62° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 66° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 72° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 77° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 79° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

