Advertisement

Tuesday marks 40th anniversary of attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan

FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 1981 file photo, Secret Service agents and police officers...
FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 1981 file photo, Secret Service agents and police officers swarm a gunman, obscured from view, after he attempted an assassination on President Ronald Reagan outside the Washington Hilton hotel.(Ron Edmonds | AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the attempted assassination of former President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

He was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton hotel following a speaking engagement.

The attack was captured on camera and broadcast repeatedly by media outlets.

Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton Hotel following a...
Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton Hotel following a speaking engagement on March 30, 1981.(CNN Newsource)

He had only been in office for 70 days when it happened. Reagan recovered and went on to complete his term and win reelection in 1984.

White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy, and police officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded.

They all survived the assassination attempt, but Brady suffered brain damage and was permanently disabled. He became an advocate for gun control legislation.

The gunman, John Hinckley Jr., was found not guilty by reason of insanity on all counts and was sentenced to a mental care facility.

A federal judge released him from in-patient care in 2016.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phyllis Edwards sues school board
Covington County man killed in ATV accident
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
Jackson County Blue Springs reopens
A Jackson County favorite has opened for the season
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Ten
A migrant and her daughter wait for their turn at the intake area of the Donna Department of...
Migrant kids crowded into Texas facility as space runs low
Chauvin trial: graphic testimony from witnesses
Easter services
WTVY News 4 at Six - EASTER VOD - clipped version
FILE This Jan. 16, 2001 file photo shows G. Gordon Liddy, a Watergate conspirator, arriving at...
G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90