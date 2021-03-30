‘The fox guarding the hen house:’ Gov. DeSantis will use executive action against COVID-19 passports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the signing of SB 72 into law, Gov. Ron DeSantis took the opportunity to tell Floridians that he would never force them to have a COVID-19 vaccine passport and will issue an executive order to prevent such documentation from being mandated. He said more details would come later this week.

The governor asked the state Legislature to support him in future legislation. “We need the Legislature just to come in and say ‘this is not happening in Florida,’” DeSantis said.

He also cited privacy concerns and the fact that getting the COVID-19 vaccine. “Do you want the fox guarding the hen house? Give me a break. This is something that has huge privacy implications,” DeSantis told reporters.

You can watch the governor’s remarks below:

