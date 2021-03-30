Advertisement

Sex trafficking crimes brought against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have added sex trafficking charges and another alleged victim in their case against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, saying a conspiracy to sexually abuse girls stretched over a decade.

Prosecutors say the charges were contained in a rewritten indictment returned Monday by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court.

The indictment added a sex trafficking conspiracy and a sex trafficking charge against the 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell.

It alleges that the crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004.

An indictment returned after Maxwell’s July arrest charged her with recruiting and aiding the sexual abuse of three girls between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty.

A message seeking comment was sent to her lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phyllis Edwards sues school board
Covington County man killed in ATV accident
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
Jackson County Blue Springs reopens
A Jackson County favorite has opened for the season
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

Latest News

A migrant and her daughter wait for their turn at the intake area of the Donna Department of...
Migrant kids crowded into Texas facility as space runs low
Chauvin trial: graphic testimony from witnesses
Easter services
WTVY News 4 at Six - EASTER VOD - clipped version
FILE This Jan. 16, 2001 file photo shows G. Gordon Liddy, a Watergate conspirator, arriving at...
G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90
In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
GOP Rep. Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship