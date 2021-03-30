Rain chances increase this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Warming up this afternoon into the upper 70s lower 80s for highs. Afternoon showers are possible, but the best chance of rain comes later in the day on Wednesday when we see a cold front pass through the area. Our severe weather threat is low, but we could see a few nights in the 30s, so frost is possible Thursday night along with Friday. After that we start a slow warming trend back into the upper 70s by Monday.

TODAY – Increasing clouds, showers later in the day. High near 80°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 40%

TONIGHT – Showers early. Low near 63°. Winds Light out of the south

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of rain late. High near 84°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph. 70%

EXTENDED

THUR: Am rain, turning sunny. Low: 42° High: 62°

FRI: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 63°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 66°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 72°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 77°

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 79°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 81°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 foot.

