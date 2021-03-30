Non-profit provides “Wi-Fi for Warriors”

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

A lot of us may be unhappy with how much we pay for Wi-Fi but imagine paying for it while serving your country overseas!

“We think it is absolutely crazy that a deployed serviceman has to pay for internet themselves when they’re over there,” said Laura Crumbaugh, founder of Wi-Fi for Warriors.

It is a situation that Laura Crumbaugh found so outrageous she and her daughters founded a non-profit Wi-Fi for Warriors to assist with costs after her son-in-law was deployed to Afghanistan in late 2019.

“When he got there, he found out that he had to pay for Wi-Fi, and we were horrified of the cost and kind of looked into it and found out that yeah that’s common everywhere,” Laura said.

The cost ranges anywhere from 60 to nearly 200 dollars a month depending on location and with no overhead costs, every donation counts.

“Every single penny goes straight to soldiers and it reimburses them for the cost of their Wi-Fi,” Laura added.

Throughout the year and a half of working this non-profit, Laura has received lots of positive feedback hearing stories of families connecting through a screen one sticks out.

“This soldier was talking about the fact that he had a 13-year-old son at home, and he used his Wi-Fi to watch the football games with him so they would prop him on the table right there and he would watch the Alabama football games with his son,” Laura continued.

Soldiers having access to Wi-Fi does more than keep them in touch with their families while overseas.

“I talked to a Lieutenant Colonel who actually reached out and was saying how much he appreciated it because it helps for reintegration when they come back,” Laura finished.

Wi-Fi for warriors has raised nearly $100,000 since starting in 2019.

