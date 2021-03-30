Montgomery’s whitewater construction project to hold workshops for contractors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -This week is a chance to learn more about Montgomery’s new whitewater project, specifically what and who it will take to build it.

Project manager Jeffrey Gustin of S2o Design and Engineering will host a virtual construction information workshop Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 6 p.m. The purpose of these workshops is to provide an overview of the project scope, budget, timeline, and contracting opportunities.

“There’s only two of them built in the US, one in Charlotte, North Carolina, and one in Oklahoma City. So generally, we find when we go out to bid projects like this, the general public, including the contracting world, doesn’t really know a lot about the project. So what we try to do is get everyone together before we bid it,” Gustin explained. “Most people might think it’s a waterpark. It’s not. It’s a whitewater park. There’s certain traditional components that go into this project. But there’s certainly some specialty items as well. So we’d like to highlight that.”

During the workshop, Gustin said they would give information on the types of trades they will need. Anyone with any ties to construction might be interested in being a part of the new project should sit in on the virtual workshops, Gustin said.

“We are, as you all probably know, very focused on minority and women-based businesses, especially local to Montgomery. This is a community project. So we’d love to have the community represented on this project through all the trades, anywhere from traditional site work concrete utilities to traditional building trades, you know, anything associated with the building from horizontal finishes, windows, all the trades, roofing, " Gustin said.

And then there is the whitewater course itself.

“It’s basically concrete and utilities, but we do have some specialty items there, conveyors, mass flow pumps, filtration units consistent with like a waterpark. But basically, any building trade that would go into any type of horizontal, vertical development is present on this project, Gustin added.

From a supplier perspective, Gustin said those who supply materials for construction should be looking at this project.

“Down the road, we’ll be looking at others that may want to participate in the operations like supplying food and beverage and, you know, retail and those types of things. But right now, this is focused on the construction trades.” Gustin said.

Participants need to register at app.montgomerywhitewaterproject.com. To attend the workshop. Once the reservation is confirmed, registrants will receive an email with a link to attend.

If you cannot join by Zoom, please register at app.montgomerywhitewaterproject.com to attend in-person at Trenholm State Community College Patterson Campus.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/30/montgomerys-whitewater-construction-project-hold-workshops-contractors/

