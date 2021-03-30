MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey visited tornado damage Monday in Calhoun, Hale and Shelby counties.

She walked and talked with Alabamians who lost loved ones during the storm.

“Tornadoes ripped through our state, causing destruction and devastation and claiming the lives of five fellow Alabamians,” Ivey said during a press conference. “Today, every Alabamian grieves for these families and their losses, and our hearts and prayers go out to these families who lost loved ones.”

Local governments are tracking the amount of damage from the tornadoes. The threshold to receive public assistance from the federal government is about $7.5 million.

Ivey urged groups to work together to provide an accurate account of the damage so she could request assistance from FEMA.

“If we don’t have enough to meet the threshold, we don’t get it,” Ivey said. “So it’s just essential to be thorough.”

Ivey said people can donate at servealabama.gov. That money will go to the governor’s emergency relief fund which Ivey says will support businesses and families in their recovery.

