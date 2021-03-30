Advertisement

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans to ease virus restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor says he plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Gov. Brian Kemp says that his administration this week will outline plans to rescind remaining coronavirus restrictions.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that those include capacity limits, restrictions on large-scale gatherings and dozens of safety guidelines for restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and other venues.

Kemps says the move is a “critical step” in moving the state back to normalcy. He points to recent declines of new infections, and rising numbers of Georgians getting vaccinated as justification for the move.

The Journal-Constitution reports that the changes are expected to take effect Thursday.

