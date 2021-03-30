COVID-19 in Alabama: 193 new confirmed cases on Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 400,906 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March 2020.

The state is tracking another 113,713 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 193 new confirmed cases added Monday. There have been 8,302 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 47,545 people have been hospitalized since March 13, 2020. There are 350 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 315,743 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Monday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED MARCH 29, 2021

COUNTYMARCH 29 CASES (10 a.m.)MARCH 28 CASES (10 a.m.)NEW CASESColbert4,4014,400+1Cullman6,3716,368+3DeKalb7,4647,464+0Franklin3,3993,399+0Jackson5,5925,591+1Lauderdale5,7855,783+2Lawrence2,3752,371+4Limestone8,2178,211+6Madison29,06329,053+10Marshall10,08810,086+2Morgan11,74511,743+2

