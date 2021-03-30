Advertisement

Can moving to music help adults with physical disabilities?

By Russell Jones WBRC
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UAB/ Lakeshore Research Collaborative team wants to determine if music and movement can help adults with physical and mobility disabilities.

The exercise program is called Movement to Music. It’s a rhythmic-based program delivered through Zoom where participants can actively engage with instructors and other participants at the convenience of their own homes.

Project Coordinator Alex Yates says each class comes with its own style.

“We have a rock-n-roll class, we have salsa, we have country, even Latin and classical,” said Yates.

Organizers say the study is to test the effects of music and movement on health and fitness outcomes in adults with physical and mobility disabilities.

The classes meet virtually three times each week for 12 weeks. Yates says so far, the program is a big success, and they are still taking new participants.

“We see lots of smiles and laughter; they are enjoying the opportunity to move, especially if they’re feeling the music that day,” said Yates. “Seems like everyone is enjoying the opportunity.”

The class is free, but there are individual requirements. To find all the information follow this link.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/07/can-moving-music-help-adults-with-physical-disabilities/

