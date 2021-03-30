Advertisement

Auburn bass fishing team suspended for COVID violations

Auburn University has begun vaccinating individuals under 75 years old.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) - Auburn University has suspended the school’s bass fishing team over allegations that it repeatedly violated COVID-19 policies.

Al.com reports that a memo to team members says the suspension is for the rest of this year.

The documents states that the the team violated the travel and events policy in July 2020, February 2021 and March 2021.

During the suspension, no member of the team will be allowed to compete, recruit or represent the Auburn University Bass Fishing Team.

Auburn officials had no immediate comment.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/29/auburn-bass-fishing-team-suspended-covid-violations/

