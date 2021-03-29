Wiregrass athletes earn all-state basketball honors

We saw our fair share of great high school basketball this season in the Wiregrass and a number of those players earned all-state honors over the weekend from the Alabama Sports Writers Association including six athletes taking home first team honors in their classifications.

FIRST TEAM HONORS:

Quentin Hayes - Enterprise

Kaitlin Peterson - Eufaula

Karoline Striplin - Geneva County

Rashaad Coleman - Florala

Sharae Coleman - Florala

Javon Chrisitan - Pike Lib

SECOND TEAM HONORS:

Amiyah Rollins - Dothan

Joshua Page - Eufaula

Akeives Shorts - Charles Henderson

Makala Hobdy - Charles Henderson

Keshaun Martin - Dale County

Erik Matthews - Opp

Emmanuel Henderson - Geneva County

Makenna Long - G.W. Long

Kinley Johnson - Samson

Austin Cross - Pike Lib

Amiyah Goven - Abbeville Christian

Sarah Murph - Lakeside

THIRD TEAM HONORS:

Elijah Terry - Enterprise

Rodarius Thomas - Eufaula

Zahria Hoskey - Eufaula

Patrick Burke - Headland

Madison Johnson - Geneva

Jaylen Nobles - Slocomb

Devontae White - Wicksburg

Raymond Bryant - Cottonwood

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Jaida Gosha - Enterprise

Alexis Hudgens - Dothan

Kristian Jackson - Charles Henderson

Marquez McKnight - Ashford

Vanessa Stoudemire - Opp

Hayes Floyd - Ariton

Jaylyn Baker - Elba

Brantley Edberg - Samson

Amity White - Pike Lib

Jackson Blalock - Abbeville Christian

