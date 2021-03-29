Advertisement

Wiregrass athletes earn all-state basketball honors

(WTVY)
By Justin McNelley
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We saw our fair share of great high school basketball this season in the Wiregrass and a number of those players earned all-state honors over the weekend from the Alabama Sports Writers Association including six athletes taking home first team honors in their classifications.

FIRST TEAM HONORS:

Quentin Hayes - Enterprise

Kaitlin Peterson - Eufaula

Karoline Striplin - Geneva County

Rashaad Coleman - Florala

Sharae Coleman - Florala

Javon Chrisitan - Pike Lib

SECOND TEAM HONORS:

Amiyah Rollins - Dothan

Joshua Page - Eufaula

Akeives Shorts - Charles Henderson

Makala Hobdy - Charles Henderson

Keshaun Martin - Dale County

Erik Matthews - Opp

Emmanuel Henderson - Geneva County

Makenna Long - G.W. Long

Kinley Johnson - Samson

Austin Cross - Pike Lib

Amiyah Goven - Abbeville Christian

Sarah Murph - Lakeside

THIRD TEAM HONORS:

Elijah Terry - Enterprise

Rodarius Thomas - Eufaula

Zahria Hoskey - Eufaula

Patrick Burke - Headland

Madison Johnson - Geneva

Jaylen Nobles - Slocomb

Devontae White - Wicksburg

Raymond Bryant - Cottonwood

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Jaida Gosha - Enterprise

Alexis Hudgens - Dothan

Kristian Jackson - Charles Henderson

Marquez McKnight - Ashford

Vanessa Stoudemire - Opp

Hayes Floyd - Ariton

Jaylyn Baker - Elba

Brantley Edberg - Samson

Amity White - Pike Lib

Jackson Blalock - Abbeville Christian

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Phyllis Edwards sues school board
Covington County man killed in ATV accident
Dothan police investigate road rage incident on March 26, 2021
Dothan “road rage” injures one woman
David Newby is wanted by Ozark police.
Ozark Police seeking suspect in afternoon altercation
Sawyer Clark and his family are going to Disney World on behalf of Magic Moments
Enterprise boy battling cancer receives Disney trip surprise

Latest News

Troy Football spring scrimmage
Troy Football spring scrimmage
Bryant-Denny Stadium
University of Alabama A-Day spring game set for April
Maryland guard Keyara Jones (2) tries for a steal the ball from Alabama forward Jasmine Walker...
Alabama eliminated in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament
Dothan adjusts hours for Leisure Services facilities