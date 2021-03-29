Wiregrass athletes earn all-state basketball honors
We saw our fair share of great high school basketball this season in the Wiregrass and a number of those players earned all-state honors over the weekend from the Alabama Sports Writers Association including six athletes taking home first team honors in their classifications.
FIRST TEAM HONORS:
Quentin Hayes - Enterprise
Kaitlin Peterson - Eufaula
Karoline Striplin - Geneva County
Rashaad Coleman - Florala
Sharae Coleman - Florala
Javon Chrisitan - Pike Lib
SECOND TEAM HONORS:
Amiyah Rollins - Dothan
Joshua Page - Eufaula
Akeives Shorts - Charles Henderson
Makala Hobdy - Charles Henderson
Keshaun Martin - Dale County
Erik Matthews - Opp
Emmanuel Henderson - Geneva County
Makenna Long - G.W. Long
Kinley Johnson - Samson
Austin Cross - Pike Lib
Amiyah Goven - Abbeville Christian
Sarah Murph - Lakeside
THIRD TEAM HONORS:
Elijah Terry - Enterprise
Rodarius Thomas - Eufaula
Zahria Hoskey - Eufaula
Patrick Burke - Headland
Madison Johnson - Geneva
Jaylen Nobles - Slocomb
Devontae White - Wicksburg
Raymond Bryant - Cottonwood
HONORABLE MENTIONS:
Jaida Gosha - Enterprise
Alexis Hudgens - Dothan
Kristian Jackson - Charles Henderson
Marquez McKnight - Ashford
Vanessa Stoudemire - Opp
Hayes Floyd - Ariton
Jaylyn Baker - Elba
Brantley Edberg - Samson
Amity White - Pike Lib
Jackson Blalock - Abbeville Christian
