Troy Football spring scrimmage

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Football team taking full advantage of a nice Saturday afternoon by holding their first spring scrimmage.

A quarterback battle still in full effect between Gunnar Watson, Jacob Free and Mizzou transfer Taylor Powell.

All three guys getting reps in Saturday as they compete for that QB1 spot.

As a whole, this trojans squad is already looking good on the field.

They are picking up where they left off last season and building upon an already solid foundation this offseason.

As Troy had all of its players from last year return to the team but one.

This could be a huge advantage for this group headed into the 2021 season.

“A lot of the guys are returning, so they’re doing a lot of stuff from last year and throwing a lot of good stuff.” Troy defensive tackle, Will Choloh, said. “On defense we were vanilla a lot today. That is not an excuse but give props to those guys. They have been working over there. I am excited for what they have got going on, on that side of the ball.

Head Coach Chip Lindsey added, “You know, just off the naked eye I thought we did some nice things offensively. Had the one turnover on the tip ball but other than that we did not put the ball in jeopardy that much. That is an emphasis for us this spring.”

Fans can get their first in-person glimpse at this Trojan team Saturday, April 10th in the T-Day Spring Game at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.