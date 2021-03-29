Sunny Monday, Rain Returning Soon

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Waking up Monday morning, temperatures will be much cooler in the middle to upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine will bring temperatures to the lower 70s before clouds move in again Monday evening. A few showers are possible into Tuesday morning. Temperatures warm back into the upper 70s Tuesday with a stray shower possible through the afternoon.

TONIGHT – Mostly Cloudy, Low near 49. Winds N 10-15 miles per hour.

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny, High near 71. Winds NE 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers, Low near 56°. Winds E 5-10 miles per hour.

EXTENDED

TUES: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers, Low: 56 High: 79° 50%

WED: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & Storms. Low: 63° High: 84° 70% Showers

THURS: Mostly Sunny. Low: 45° High: 62° 0% Showers

FRI: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 63° 5% Showers

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Low: 38° High: 66° 10% Showers

SUN: Sunny, Low: 45° High: 74° 10% Showers

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Choppy. Winds NE 20-25 kts. Seas 3-5 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @Zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.