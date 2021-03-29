State study: 30% of adults hesitant about COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s top health official says a study found that about 30% of adults in the state are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday released the results of the survey done to gauge the vaccine hesitancy.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said the hesitancy cuts across racial lines. He said the reasons vary from people who are staunchly against vaccinations to people who just have questions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/27/state-study-adults-hesitant-about-covid-vaccine/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.