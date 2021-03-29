Advertisement

State study: 30% of adults hesitant about COVID-19 vaccine

Parents share their opinion on getting their high schoolers vaccinated.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s top health official says a study found that about 30% of adults in the state are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday released the results of the survey done to gauge the vaccine hesitancy.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said the hesitancy cuts across racial lines. He said the reasons vary from people who are staunchly against vaccinations to people who just have questions.

