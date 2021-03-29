Advertisement

Split Weather This Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – A rollercoaster of a week is underway in the weather department. We’ll warm to around 80° Tuesday, with middle 80s Wednesday as moisture moves in from the Gulf. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Tuesday afternoon, with better rain chances for the evening hours Wednesday. Sharply cooler air follows for late-week and the Easter weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 54°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, an isolated PM shower or thunderstorm possible. High near 80°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 84° 70%

THU: Sunny, much cooler. Low: 42° High: 62° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 63° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 66° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 72° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 77° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

