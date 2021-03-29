Advertisement

Red Cross: Damage assessments show nearly 400 homes destroyed or heavily damaged

Red Cross helping in tornado-impacted areas (Source: American Red Cross)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers are getting a closer look at what families are going through after powerful tornadoes struck Alabama on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Red Cross disaster responders from across Alabama and other parts of the country are providing relief and comfort to those impacted by the storms.

Red Cross crews set up mobile food and emergency supply distribution in Bibb, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Hale Jefferson, Perry, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair and Tuscaloosa counties.

Leaders said as of Sunday, March 28, damage assessments are 80% complete in the affected areas.

Early estimates indicate nearly 400 homes have sustained major damaged or were destroyed.

  • Over 75 Red Crossers are on the ground providing support
  • Red Cross is providing temporary lodging in hotels to more than 80 people
  • More than 110 calls for assistance answered and callers connected with resources

To reach out for free 24/7 counseling or support through the Red Cross, contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs’ to 66746.

