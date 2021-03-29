Panama City Beach officials considering trolley system to help with traffic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visitors flock year-round to the beautiful sandy white beaches of Panama City Beach. Of course, with the influx of visitors comes an influx in traffic.

“We have noticed this year traffic it is probably as good, or strong in other words bumper to bumper, not like July of last year, but a good strong spring break,” Sharky’s Owner Michael Bennett said.

With road construction beginning on Front Beach Road very soon, traffic is only expected to get worse.

“We are going to seek to get them done as quickly as possible, overlapping them so that the impact on the community is as least invasive as possible,” Panama City Beach Councilman Michael Jarman said.

While the city is trying to get the projects done as quickly as possible, they do have a possible solution for the traffic in the meantime; a trolley system.

“That will hopefully offset the traffic on the front beach road sector, once people get to where they are staying, they can take that service and to all up and down Front Beach Road,” Councilman Jarman said.

Residents and business owners in Panama City Beach are on board.

“And those are crucial to the success of Panama City Beach. Having more of those in action to start alleviating and get people to where they want to instead of using their cars, we are all about it, I think it is very wise,” Bennett said.

Business owners admit road construction is just something growing towns have to go through but once it is completed, morning and evening commutes will be a lot smoother for drivers.

“We have a little bit of a sickness or disease in Panama City Beach and it is called heavy traffic and the cure is the roadway, but the medicine is tough to swallow,” Bennett said.

