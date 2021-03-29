NWS: Tornado had continuous 50-mile path length

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service Birmingham completed more tornado surveys Saturday, March 27 following Thursday’s severe weather across Alabama.

Crews gave these major updates: We’ve determined that the North Shelby tornado actually began near West Blocton in Bibb County, increasing the continuous path length to 50 miles.

A couple survey updates: We've determined that the North Shelby tornado actually began near West Blocton in Bibb County, increasing the continuous path length to 50 miles. We've also found another EF2 tornado in northeast Perry County with the same storm. pic.twitter.com/GUrcpMZfIu — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 27, 2021

We’ve also found another EF2 tornado in northeast Perry County with the same storm.

Preliminary data showed some EF2 and EF3 damage in Shelby County.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/27/nws-tornado-had-continuous-mile-path-length/

