Advertisement

Make-A-Wish Alabama grants a Madison child’s wish for a puppy with reveal at James Clemens High

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison child, Maelin-Kate, got her wish for a puppy granted by Make-A-Wish Alabama last night at James Clemens High School.

Maelin-Kate was diagnosed with a rare, genetic blood disease at five and had to undergo a bone marrow transplant. Her wish was to have a mini Goldendoodle puppy.

The Faculty, staff and students at James Clemens High School celebrated Maelin-Kate on March 23 for getting her wish granted by throwing her a wish celebration she will never forget.

Maelin-Kate named the dog Penny, which has a special significance to her journey.

“Mae’s transplant was rough, but almost every day, I’d find a heads-up penny in the most random place,” said Maelin-Kate’s mom, Megan. “It helped me keep going each day. I felt like God was telling me everything was going to be ok.”

For more information about Make-A-Wish Alabama, visit alabama.wish.org.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

###

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Phyllis Edwards sues school board
Covington County man killed in ATV accident
Dothan police investigate road rage incident on March 26, 2021
Dothan “road rage” injures one woman
David Newby is wanted by Ozark police.
Ozark Police seeking suspect in afternoon altercation
Sawyer Clark and his family are going to Disney World on behalf of Magic Moments
Enterprise boy battling cancer receives Disney trip surprise

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 29, 2021
Dr. Phyllis Edwards sues Dothan School Board.
Phyllis Edwards sues Dothan School Board
G-Tech
G-Tech now offers CNA certification for students - WTVY
Brandi Deese in this WTVY photo.
Against All Odds: The Brandi Deese story
WRGX First News at 4 - 3/24/21
WRGX First News at 4 - 3/24/21