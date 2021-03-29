Make-A-Wish Alabama grants a Madison child’s wish for a puppy with reveal at James Clemens High

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison child, Maelin-Kate, got her wish for a puppy granted by Make-A-Wish Alabama last night at James Clemens High School.

Maelin-Kate was diagnosed with a rare, genetic blood disease at five and had to undergo a bone marrow transplant. Her wish was to have a mini Goldendoodle puppy.

The Faculty, staff and students at James Clemens High School celebrated Maelin-Kate on March 23 for getting her wish granted by throwing her a wish celebration she will never forget.

Maelin-Kate named the dog Penny, which has a special significance to her journey.

“Mae’s transplant was rough, but almost every day, I’d find a heads-up penny in the most random place,” said Maelin-Kate’s mom, Megan. “It helped me keep going each day. I felt like God was telling me everything was going to be ok.”

For more information about Make-A-Wish Alabama, visit alabama.wish.org.

