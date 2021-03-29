Advertisement

Huntsville International Airport ranks 2nd as safest US airport

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville International Airport is flying high once again as a top-performing U.S. airport. The airport is ranked the second safest U.S. airport One Year Into the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Representative Jana Steen says airports around the country were looked at and ranked based on the the Safe Travel Barometer, which measures COVID-19 safety protocols, disinfection frequency, thermal screening and more.

In addition to ensuring safety, Steen says the airport has focused on maintaining services and flight routes during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has impacted small community airports more than any others and we are lucky that in this market we have not lost any of our air carriers. A lot of small markets have. And so we’ve maintained all of the air carriers that we had pre-covid and as of May we will have routes and at least one flight operating to all of the nonstops that we have before COVID. And that’s a really big deal,” said Jana Steen Huntsville International representative.

Steen says airport officials are hopeful of expanding in the future, they are constantly talking with carriers.

If you have questions about COVID-19 protocols at Huntsville airport, you can visit go flyhuntsville.com.

Original Story https://www.waff.com/2021/03/28/huntsville-international-airport-ranks-nd-safest-us-airport/

