Health officials recommend adhering to COVID-19 guidelines until fully vaccinated

Someone is fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving required dose(s) of the vaccine they choose.
Dr. Keri Althoff, John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said someone is fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving required dose(s) of the vaccine they choose.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The state’s vaccine rollout continues. As of Monday, March 29, over 1.6 million people have been vaccinated in Alabama.

Many are asking: At what point are you fully vaccinated to where can you have a sense of normalcy?

Dr. Keri Althoff, John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said if you are a patient who have received one of the mRNA vaccines you must wait until have completed the two doses, plus 14 days after the second dose for to be considered as fully vaccinated. With the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine you also need to wait 14 days after to be considered fully vaccinated.

She said this gives the body enough time to respond to the vaccine.

“Definitely celebrate when it’s your turn to get vaccinated and receive the vaccine, but then also remember that you have about two weeks left until you can start adjusting your behaviors to reflect what is now recommended for people that are vaccinated,” Dr. Althoff said.

Dr. Althoff said until the point of being fully vaccinated, you should continue to be cautious and adhere to the suggested COVID-19 prevention guidelines as an unvaccinated person.

