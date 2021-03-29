Advertisement

Handyman donates kidney to give back after being helped out of homelessness

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (CNN) - The incredible story of a handyman in Maryland, who risked his own life to help a neighbor in need, may not have happened if not for a random act of kindness six years earlier.

It all started at a bus stop in Gaithersburg, Maryland, six years ago when Doug Shumway did an extraordinary thing.

“I happened to notice somebody standing at the bus stop. It was a winter day, and I realized, you know, I could give this person a ride,” Shumway said.

Handyman Dan Reynolds donated a kidney to his neighbor, Tony Antonelli. The transplant was...
Handyman Dan Reynolds donated a kidney to his neighbor, Tony Antonelli. The transplant was completed Feb. 23, and the two men are now recovering at home.(Source: GoFundMe)

That person was Dan Reynolds, who agreed to the ride because 10 inches of snow covered the ground and it was 15 degrees outside. The two men chatted, and Shumway learned Reynolds did contracting work so he hired him to fix some plumbing.

The job took a couple of days, and before Reynolds left, he admitted he was experiencing homelessness. After a divorce and steep debt, he had been living in a van for two years.

Shumway offered him a place to stay.

“That’s just the way we’re supposed to be as people. If you have, you give,” Shumway said.

Reynolds has lived with Shumway ever since. He quickly became a fixture in the neighborhood and began working for other families as a handyman. His clients included Tony Antonelli.

One day, Reynolds was cutting grass at the Antonelli home and noticed he looked unwell. Antonelli told him his kidneys were failing, and he needed a transplant.

“I said, ‘Well, if it’s feasible, I’d be honored to give you one of mine,’” Reynolds said.

“It was a complete shock, out of the blue, and quite frankly, you can’t make that up,” Antonelli said.

Miraculously, the two men were a perfect match. The transplant was completed Feb. 23, and they are now recovering at home.

“There’s a reason Dan is in my life, and that’s to actually save my life. I can’t thank him enough,” Antonelli said.

To help pay for the surgery, Reynolds’ friends organized a GoFundMe, which raised more than $25,000. They also hope his story will inspire others to become organ donors.

“It’s not hard to help each other out, to do things for each other. Pay it forward,” Reynolds said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phyllis Edwards sues school board
Covington County man killed in ATV accident
Dothan police investigate road rage incident on March 26, 2021
Dothan “road rage” injures one woman
David Newby is wanted by Ozark police.
Ozark Police seeking suspect in afternoon altercation
Sawyer Clark and his family are going to Disney World on behalf of Magic Moments
Enterprise boy battling cancer receives Disney trip surprise

Latest News

Clover, a 1-year-old Maremma mix, helped alert neighbors after her owner, Haley Moore,...
‘Amazing dog’ stops traffic to help owner who collapsed during seizure
The family rewarded their dog with some steak for her good work.
Dog stops traffic, alerts neighbors after owner suffers medical emergency
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says
The family thinks the boy was trying the "Blackout Challenge" seen on Tiktok that dares people...
Family warns about TikTok challenge that left 12-year-old in critical condition
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 29, 2021