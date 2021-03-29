Advertisement

Georgia Peanut Commission makes hefty donations to Second Harvest of South Ga

By Jennifer Morejon WALB
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - To celebrate National Peanut Month and Agriculture Week, the Georgia Peanut Commission made a hefty donation.

Second Harvest of South Georgia got thousands of jars of peanut butter.

“March is National Peanut Month, so Georgia peanut farmers, through the Georgia Peanut Commission, donated 10,080 jars to Second Harvest of South Georgia. This is one of many donations we’ve made throughout the state of Georgia to food banks as well as D.C. central kitchen in Washington D.C.,” said Joy Crosby, Assistant Executive Director at the Georgia Peanut Commission.

Peanuts, the official state crop of Georgia and a superfood loved by many with nutritional benefits for all ages.

Crosby tells us they’re very proud to be able to help.

“Peanut butter is just a great product for food banks because of their shelve life and also its nutritional qualities,” said Crosby.

Crosby tells us it’s one of the most requested food items in food banks.

Eliza McCall with Second Harvest, tells me the peanut butter will be used in children’s nutritional boxes for the backpack program, “Hungry at Home.”

It will also be in the pantry boxes that are given during the three large drive-thru events every month.

“So, the donation that we have been given will help families, for example, have a 141,000 roughly peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. When we did the children’s boxes the last time, we had jelly but we didn’t happen to have any peanut butter. So, this time we will be able to give them peanut butter and jelly and it’s wonderful because it’s universally liked,” said McCall.

McCall tells me they are grateful for the support and donation.

“There’s no one that is willing to work harder to help their neighbors than the farming community. To have that support, it’s a blessing to us after a really long year of work helping to respond to COVID. It’s also heartening to us,” said McCall.

