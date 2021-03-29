G-Tech offers CNA program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Future health care workers in Geneva County received some exciting news, Geneva Regional Career Tech Center (G-Tech) Health and Science Program is now approved as a Certified Nurse Aid training site.

This certification approval allows these students to obtain CNA certification as high schoolers. Students will have the opportunity for immediate employment in the health care field upon graduation. The best part about this program is that it is free to these students.

“This approval is a win win for our students and our community,” Bridgette White, instructor/RN, said.

Most CNA programs are not available for high school students, but G-Tech is changing that.

“This CNA certification approval is something we have worked on for a long time and it’s just something we have been trying to get approval for and so we’re just so excited to have this opportunity,” White said.

G-tech’s Health and Science Program will go beyond learning textbook terminology in the classroom by providing hands on learning such as CPR, checking vital signs and more.

“I am so grateful to be a part of a program that allows immediate employment after graduation, or at minimum a jumpstart to my future career in healthcare,” Taylor Salter, student, said.

Clinical hours required for certification will be completed just a few feet away at Wiregrass Medical Center. This provides these students with a strong skill set and not being forced to dive into the field blindly.

“It gives me the confidence in being more professional in health care,” Brooke Beagles, student, said. “It’s going to help me get started to be more accessible to X-ray technician, and it just gives me good opportunity to help succeed in my career.”

This program will hopefully help with another issue as well, to fill the need of CNA’s in the community.

Mrs. White said they are hoping to have some students graduate CNA certified as early as this school year.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.