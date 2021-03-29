Advertisement

Covington County man killed in ATV accident

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Covington County man is dead following an ATV accident Sunday evening.

Alabama State Troopers say the accident happened around 7:30 PM on Maddox Road approximately four miles west of Red Level city limits.

Troy Dewayne Hall, 49, of Red Level was killed when the ATV he was driving on the shoulder of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

