COVID-19 crisis hotline available in Alabama

The information line will connect individuals with appropriate staff and programs in their...
The information line will connect individuals with appropriate staff and programs in their communities(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Hanna Rizzi
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - A resource for those who may be suffering is now available in Alabama through the free COVID-19 mental health crisis hotline.

The number to call is 1-888-442-1793.

The hotline is for anyone to call, and will connect individuals with the appropriate contacts or programs available in their community in order to better provide resources and services.

There are several options available to anyone who calls the line seeking assistance, including: referral services, online support groups, educational materials for social distancing, quarantine and isolation, emotional wellbeing during the COVID-19 outbreak and managing anxiety and stress techniques.

The crisis line program is a part of the Alabama Apart Together initiative, and was sponsored by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services.

