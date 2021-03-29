Advertisement

Caravan protest at Alabama governor’s mansion opposing construction of new mega-prisons

By WSFA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A caravan went to Gov. Kay Ivey’s mansion to protest the construction of three new mega-prisons in the state Saturday morning.

The group’s message is “Communities Not Prisons.” This was their second caravan to the mansion.

This coalition of different organizations in Alabama meets weekly to discuss the bill and what they can do to make their voices heard.

“Our message is clear and simple. We oppose these three new mega prisons that will be detrimental to our communities all over the state of Alabama,” said Unique Dunston, state organizer for the Alabama Justice Initiative.

“This event is huge. This event is to let our legislators know which issues are important to the people of this community. Voting rights restoration is at the top of that list,” Faith in Action Alabama Voting Rights Restoration Organizer JaiGregory Clarke said.

Police did provide an escort to the mansion.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice deemed conditions in Alabama prisons unsafe, which is why the new mega-prisons are being built.

