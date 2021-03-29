Advertisement

New Mexico baby found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Mia Nolasco, 1, is shown on the left. Michelle Nolasco, 30, is seen on the right.
Mia Nolasco, 1, is shown on the left. Michelle Nolasco, 30, is seen on the right.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing New Mexico baby who was believed to be in danger has been canceled after she was found safe.

The Grants Police Department had asked for the public’s assistance in locating 1-year-old Mia Nolasco, who had last been seen on Sunday at 11:14 a.m. in Grants, New Mexico.

Police said Mia was abducted by her mother, 30-year-old Michelle Nolasco, who does not have custody of her.

The Amber Alert was canceled after New Mexico State Police tweeted on Monday that Mia “has been found and is safe.”

Michelle Nolasco was described by authorities in the Amber Alert as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants and carrying a pink backpack purse.

New Mexico State Police didn’t say in their tweet whether an arrest had been made in the case.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phyllis Edwards sues school board
Covington County man killed in ATV accident
Dothan police investigate road rage incident on March 26, 2021
Dothan “road rage” injures one woman
David Newby is wanted by Ozark police.
Ozark Police seeking suspect in afternoon altercation
Sawyer Clark and his family are going to Disney World on behalf of Magic Moments
Enterprise boy battling cancer receives Disney trip surprise

Latest News

Clover, a 1-year-old Maremma mix, helped alert neighbors after her owner, Haley Moore,...
‘Amazing dog’ stops traffic to help owner who collapsed during seizure
The family rewarded their dog with some steak for her good work.
Dog stops traffic, alerts neighbors after owner suffers medical emergency
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says
The family thinks the boy was trying the "Blackout Challenge" seen on Tiktok that dares people...
Family warns about TikTok challenge that left 12-year-old in critical condition
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 29, 2021