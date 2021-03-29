SYNOPSIS – A nice start to the week, temperatures this afternoon will make it up into the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. A chance of rain moves back in tomorrow as we slowly warm up heading towards the middle part of the week. Wednesday night into Thursday morning we will watch a cold front that will move through giving us another shot at some rain and drop temperatures back into the 60s for afternoon highs the rest of the week into the weekend.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 71°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds E at 5 mph

TOMORROW –Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 79°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 50%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, rain late. Low: 61° High: 84° 70%

THUR: Am rain, turning sunny. Low: 45° High: 62°

FRI: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 63°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 66°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 75°

MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 75°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 79°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas 3-5 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.