Advertisement

A nice start to the week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A nice start to the week, temperatures this afternoon will make it up into the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. A chance of rain moves back in tomorrow as we slowly warm up heading towards the middle part of the week. Wednesday night into Thursday morning we will watch a cold front that will move through giving us another shot at some rain and drop temperatures back into the 60s for afternoon highs the rest of the week into the weekend.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 71°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds E at 5 mph

TOMORROW–Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 79°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 50%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, rain late. Low: 61° High: 84° 70%

THUR: Am rain, turning sunny. Low: 45° High: 62°

FRI: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 63°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 66°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 75°

MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 75°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 79°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas 3-5 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Phyllis Edwards sues school board
Covington County man killed in ATV accident
Dothan police investigate road rage incident on March 26, 2021
Dothan “road rage” injures one woman
David Newby is wanted by Ozark police.
Ozark Police seeking suspect in afternoon altercation
Sawyer Clark and his family are going to Disney World on behalf of Magic Moments
Enterprise boy battling cancer receives Disney trip surprise

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 29, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Split Weather This Week
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Hundreds of volunteers help with clean up efforts in Calhoun County
The Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church of Ohatchee building is gone after being here for...
Recovery efforts begin in Ohatchee following deadly tornado