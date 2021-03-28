Warm Again Sunday, Storm Chances Return

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Clouds will stay steady overnight as temperatures stay mild in the upper 60s for Sunday morning. Rain chances increase Sunday afternoon as an approaching cold front punches through with gusty winds and brief heavy showers. A damaging wind gust or two can’t be ruled out given the instability ahead of this front. Temperatures will go from warm in the lower to middle 80s down to the middle 60s just before sunset, courtesy of rain cooled air and strong northwesterly winds behind the front. Waking up Monday morning, temperatures will be much cooler in the middle to upper 40s.

TONIGHT – Mostly Cloudy, Low near 67. Winds SW 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW – Mostly Cloudy, PM Storms, High near 84. Winds SW 10-15 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Storms Early, Low near 49°. Winds N 10-15 miles per hour.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly Sunny, Low: 49 High: 71° 20%

TUES: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & Storms. Low: 56° High: 79° 50% Showers

WED: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Low: 63° High: 84° 60% Showers

THURS: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 64° 10% Showers

FRI: Sunny, Low: 38° High: 63° 10% Showers

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Low: 40° High: 68° 10% Showers

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop. Winds SW 15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @Zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.