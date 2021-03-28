Advertisement

Ozark Police seeking suspect in afternoon altercation

David Newby is wanted by Ozark police.
David Newby is wanted by Ozark police.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Ozark are looking for a man involved in an afternoon altercation where shots were fired and a vehicle was used as a weapon.

Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker says Dale County E-911 received multiple calls around 3 p.m. about two men involved in physical altercation in the parking lot of American Deli in Ozark.

Callers advised that one male use a vehicle to strike another male according to a release issued by police. Shots were also fired but police say nobody was struck.

After collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses and watching video Ozark Police are looking for 39-year-old David Newby. He is wanted for 2nd degree assault and reckless endangerment.

If you have any info you are asked to call police at 334-774-2644 or 334-774-5111.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate road rage incident on March 26, 2021
Dothan “road rage” injures one woman
A bill pending in the Alabama legislature would limit drivers license suspensions.
Bill would halt driver’s license suspensions
Dothan police investigating Friday night shooting
Coffee County resident killed in late night crash

Latest News

Odd message inside.
Message in a bottle asks about vehicle’s warranty
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey to visit areas hardest hit by last week’s storms
Troy Football spring scrimmage
Troy Football spring scrimmage
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Forecast 32721