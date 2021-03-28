Ozark Police seeking suspect in afternoon altercation
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Ozark are looking for a man involved in an afternoon altercation where shots were fired and a vehicle was used as a weapon.
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker says Dale County E-911 received multiple calls around 3 p.m. about two men involved in physical altercation in the parking lot of American Deli in Ozark.
Callers advised that one male use a vehicle to strike another male according to a release issued by police. Shots were also fired but police say nobody was struck.
After collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses and watching video Ozark Police are looking for 39-year-old David Newby. He is wanted for 2nd degree assault and reckless endangerment.
If you have any info you are asked to call police at 334-774-2644 or 334-774-5111.
