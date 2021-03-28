Gov. Ivey to visit areas hardest hit by last week’s storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, Governor Kay Ivey is planning to touch down in some of the areas hardest hit by last week’s deadly storms.

The governor’s tour of the damage will start at Oak Bowery Missionary Baptist Church in Calhoun County, followed by a tour in Hale County and ending at Eagle Crest Drive in Shelby County.

Crews will be out assessing the damage & getting services back up as quickly as possible. Please stay away from affected areas for your safety. We are mighty proud of them and all our emergency personnel for the job they’re doing. #alwx #alpolitics 2/3 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 26, 2021

