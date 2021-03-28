Advertisement

Gov. Ivey to visit areas hardest hit by last week’s storms

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey(Hal Yeager)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, Governor Kay Ivey is planning to touch down in some of the areas hardest hit by last week’s deadly storms.

The governor’s tour of the damage will start at Oak Bowery Missionary Baptist Church in Calhoun County, followed by a tour in Hale County and ending at Eagle Crest Drive in Shelby County.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate road rage incident on March 26, 2021
Dothan “road rage” injures one woman
A bill pending in the Alabama legislature would limit drivers license suspensions.
Bill would halt driver’s license suspensions
Dothan police investigating Friday night shooting
Coffee County resident killed in late night crash
David Newby is wanted by Ozark police.
Ozark Police seeking suspect in afternoon altercation

Latest News

Odd message inside.
Message in a bottle asks about vehicle’s warranty
Troy Football spring scrimmage
Troy Football spring scrimmage
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Forecast 32721
David Newby is wanted by Ozark police.
Ozark Police seeking suspect in afternoon altercation