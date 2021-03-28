Advertisement

Enterprise boy battling cancer receives Disney trip surprise

Sawyer Clark and his family are going to Disney World on behalf of Magic Moments
Sawyer Clark and his family are going to Disney World on behalf of Magic Moments(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE Ala. (WTVY) - A five-year-old boy and his family received a special surprise Saturday morning at their church in Enterprise. Sawyer Clark and his family learned they were going on a trip to Disney World.

The trip is made possible thanks to the wish-granting organization Magic Moments.

“Magic Moments is a non-profit organization. We are the only ones in the state of Alabama who grants a wish for kids with chronic illnesses,” said Ashley Gorey, a Magic Moments volunteer.

The announcement was made in front of friends and fellow church members at Enterprise’s First Baptist Church.

Back in January, Sawyer was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor. Since the diagnosis, he and his family have had to travel to Mississippi for treatments.

Sawyer’s dad took the time to thank the community and church for their continued support during this time.

The family is leaving for that trip on Sunday for the week-long vacation.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dothan police investigate road rage incident on March 26, 2021
Dothan “road rage” injures one woman
A bill pending in the Alabama legislature would limit drivers license suspensions.
Bill would halt driver’s license suspensions
Dothan police investigating Friday night shooting
Coffee County resident killed in late night crash
David Newby is wanted by Ozark police.
Ozark Police seeking suspect in afternoon altercation

Latest News

Odd message inside.
Message in a bottle asks about vehicle’s warranty
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey to visit areas hardest hit by last week’s storms
Troy Football spring scrimmage
Troy Football spring scrimmage
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Forecast 32721
David Newby is wanted by Ozark police.
Ozark Police seeking suspect in afternoon altercation