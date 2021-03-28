Enterprise boy battling cancer receives Disney trip surprise

ENTERPRISE Ala. (WTVY) - A five-year-old boy and his family received a special surprise Saturday morning at their church in Enterprise. Sawyer Clark and his family learned they were going on a trip to Disney World.

The trip is made possible thanks to the wish-granting organization Magic Moments.

“Magic Moments is a non-profit organization. We are the only ones in the state of Alabama who grants a wish for kids with chronic illnesses,” said Ashley Gorey, a Magic Moments volunteer.

The announcement was made in front of friends and fellow church members at Enterprise’s First Baptist Church.

Back in January, Sawyer was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor. Since the diagnosis, he and his family have had to travel to Mississippi for treatments.

Sawyer’s dad took the time to thank the community and church for their continued support during this time.

The family is leaving for that trip on Sunday for the week-long vacation.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.