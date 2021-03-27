Advertisement

Taylor Made Festival draws hundreds to the town

Taylor Made Festival
Taylor Made Festival(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT
TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY)- A popular tradition returned in the town of Taylor this weekend for the first time in more than a year.

The “Taylor Made Festival” was held along the Taylor recreational trail Saturday.

The event included vendors from around the Wiregrass, an Easter egg hunt, Huey helicopter rides and hot air balloon rides.

Concert entertainers included The Voice’s Charity Bowden, “N o Surrender”, The Sinner’s Gospel, and Mark Lee.

Taylor Mayor Billy Snell says the event is a great way to bring people out in the community for some family-friendly fellowship.

“It gets us to showcase what Taylor is about. Taylor’s about a community that has knitted together. And we’ve created a place that we think is a positive not only for young adults, but for kids too,” Mayor Snell said.

The event also featured a Wild West Show, a 5k and Color Run, and the corndog man.

Concerts don’t even until about 9:30 p.m.

